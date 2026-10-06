Mobile Movie Makers Youth Film Festival & Competition announces 2026 festival at Microsoft

Briana’s Neighborhood Dare to Dream Foundation Inc. will host the Mobile Movie Makers Youth Film Festival & Competition, or M3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Microsoft’s Atlantic Station campus.

The festival helps middle and high school students tell their stories through mobile filmmaking and digital media. It will bring together student filmmakers, educators, industry professionals, corporate partners, content creators and members of the media.

Sahar Simmons, founder of Briana’s Neighborhood Dare to Dream Foundation and M3, said the festival creates a space where young people can see themselves as the next generation of creators, filmmakers, journalists, producers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

“M3 gives them the chance to be part of that journey, exposed to the people, careers, experiences and possibilities that can shape their futures,” Simmons said.

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