Monday Night Brewing premieres ‘Dream Recklessly,’ three short films celebrating Atlanta’s creative community

Atlanta’s creative community is headed to the big screen. Monday Night Brewing will premiere “Dream Recklessly,” three original short films about local artists and entrepreneurs who took unconventional paths to build successful creative careers, on Monday, Nov. 16, at its Greenhouse at the Grove.

The films are the first project from Monday Night Films, the brewery’s new storytelling platform. The initiative aims to deepen Monday Night Brewing’s connection to the communities that inspire its brands by sharing authentic stories that extend beyond its beer.

Atlanta filmmaker Caleb Smith directed the films, which are part of Monday Night Brewing’s larger “Gasoline Dreams: Dream Recklessly” campaign. The campaign also includes creative collaborations with Atlanta’s OuterSpace Project.

Inspired by the brewery’s Gasoline Dreams Hazy Pale Ale, “Dream Recklessly” celebrates the ambition, creativity and appetite for risk that drive people to pursue their passions on their own terms. The films let the featured creatives, people who truly dream recklessly, speak to the spirit behind the brand through their own stories.

The films follow three Atlanta creatives:

Ali Lemma, founder of Ruki’s Kitchen, spent six years in commercial banking before leaving his corporate career to pursue his passion for food. He launched Ruki’s Kitchen as an Ethiopian pop-up in East Atlanta Village in 2021 and opened his first brick-and-mortar restaurant at Terminal South this year, celebrating his Ethiopian heritage through contemporary cuisine.

Skye Lin, founder of Pinker Times, started making floral arrangements for her neighbors during the pandemic. Pinker Times has since grown into a nationally recognized botanical design studio whose clients include Disney, Cartier and Netflix. Forbes named Lin to its 30 Under 30 list in 2024.

Greg Mike, artist and founder of ABV Gallery, draws on street art, skate culture and classic American cartoons for his signature style of colorful, surrealist pop art. His murals and artwork have appeared in cities and galleries around the world, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Paris and Shanghai.

Smith, an Oglethorpe University graduate and founder of Avery Media, has built a career producing commercial campaigns, documentaries, music videos and original content. His work with Monday Night Brewing grew out of a shared interest in character-driven storytelling and creative partnerships.

For the premiere, Monday Night Brewing will transform the Greenhouse into an intimate theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the screening begins at 7 p.m. A panel discussion with the featured creatives and Smith about their journeys and the creative process will follow. The evening will bring together members of Georgia’s film and entertainment industry, artists, creative professionals, tastemakers and media.

The Greenhouse at the Grove is at 670 Trabert Ave. NW in Atlanta. RSVP here.

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