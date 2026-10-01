October 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org
|American Idol S10
|TV Reality
|ABC
|Beyond the Gates S3
|TV Series
|CBS
|Dragonfly
|TV Series
|Amazon
|Elysian Fields
|Feature Film
|Cineverse
|Funny AF with Kevin Hart S2
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Golf Trip
|Feature Film
|Guilty Creatures S1
|TV Series
|Apple
|Lizard Music
|Feature Film
|Amazon
|Mama June S9
|TV Reality
|WeTV
|Mosaic: Age of Intelligence
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Mosaic: Charging Forward
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Mosaic: Powering the Invisible
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Mosaic: Riverlands
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|One Moment Please
|Feature Film
|Passionflix
|Portia S5
|TV Reality
|Fox
|Something to Hide
|Feature Film
|The Circle S1
|TV Reality
|Hulu/Disney +
|The Diva Who Disappeared
|TV Movie
|Thunder Road
|TV Series
|AMC
|Till Death Do Us Part
|TV Movie
|Lifetime
|Untitled Rodeo Project
|TV Series
|Starz
|Untitled Warner Bros. Series
|TV Series
|Warner Bros.
|Will Trent S5
|TV Series
|FOX
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