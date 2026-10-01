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October 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

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By Staff on Film & TV, News

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org

American Idol S10 TV Reality ABC
Beyond the Gates S3 TV Series CBS
Dragonfly TV Series Amazon
Elysian Fields Feature Film Cineverse
Funny AF with Kevin Hart S2 TV Series Netflix
Golf Trip Feature Film
Guilty Creatures S1 TV Series Apple
Lizard Music Feature Film Amazon
Mama June S9 TV Reality WeTV
Mosaic: Age of Intelligence Documentary PBS Passport
Mosaic: Charging Forward Documentary PBS Passport
Mosaic: Powering the Invisible Documentary PBS Passport
Mosaic: Riverlands Documentary PBS Passport
One Moment Please Feature Film Passionflix
Portia S5 TV Reality Fox
Something to Hide Feature Film
The Circle S1 TV Reality Hulu/Disney +
The Diva Who Disappeared TV Movie
Thunder Road TV Series AMC
Till Death Do Us Part TV Movie Lifetime
Untitled Rodeo Project TV Series Starz
Untitled Warner Bros. Series TV Series Warner Bros.
Will Trent S5 TV Series FOX

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