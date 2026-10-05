OVATION on Founders Green: Georgia’s Creative Economy Collective Steps Into the Spotlight

Georgia’s creative economy got a new front door on Friday night. The Creative Economy Collective (CEC) made its official debut to the world at OVATION, an invitation-only twilight reception on Founders Green in South Downtown Atlanta — hosted by Georgia Insider, presented by Filmed In Georgia, in partnership with Georgia Entertainment.

The evening capped a full day in South Downtown. Earlier on Friday, an invited strategy working session at Atlanta Tech Village Sylvan brought together leaders from across arts, education, technology, business and investment, ending in a collaborative Creative Industries Workshop. Across the day, CEC formally announced its launch as a Georgia nonprofit organization, unveiled its website and social platforms, and named Dr. Leroy Carson, director of Oglethorpe University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, its Stalwart of the Year.

The organization — led by Founding Executive Director Corrine A. Sukiennik, with co-founders David Sutherland (treasurer) and John Avery (secretary) — has set its ambition plainly: grow Georgia’s $29 billion creative economy into a $100 billion statewide force, through four action teams spanning education, the integration of art, technology and business, the connection of Georgia’s creative hubs and the empowerment of entrepreneurs and investors.

Then the doors opened onto the green. As the sun set over Broad Street, a hand-curated crowd of executives, founders, artists and civic leaders gathered for remarks, cocktails and light bites, with the celebration running well after dark.

“You couldn’t script a better setting for this launch,” said Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment and Georgia Insider. “South Downtown is a district that was invested in, rebuilt and is now evolving — and it’s doing it on the very principles the Creative Economy Collective was launched around: creativity, technology and entrepreneurship converging to create real economic life. Tonight, on Founders Green, we were standing in it.”

“These events are at the heart of what Georgia Insider is about,” added Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment and Georgia Insider. “Bringing our members and the broader community into environments like this is so meaningful, because we know what happens in these rooms. New connections are created, partnerships take shape and longstanding relationships are affirmed. Friday night was all of that at once, and we were honored to host the Collective’s first bow.”

For more information, visit cecga.com. To see more pictures from the OVATION Insiders Social, see the Gallery at Georgia Insider. Watch reel + social recap.

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