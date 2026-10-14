Performance Jam ATL presents House of Shadows

House of Shadows, Performance Jam ATL’s immersive Halloween show, will play at Pratt Pullman Yards October 24 through October 30, 2026. Performance Jam is a creative hub for local Atlanta artists, performers, writers, & filmmakers founded by Vivian Bang, known for her Sundance Feature White Rabbit and Netflix’s Romcom Always Be My Maybe, and Baron Vaughn, from Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

Conceived and Directed by Vivian Bang, House of Shadows is an immersive Halloween show that encourages audiences to meet and make friends with their shadows. Sparked from the bizarre mask works by Xtina Ward and with the help of Dream Builder artist: Loren Hoffmann, the show is a rotation of engaging performances, conceptual dance, karaoke of broken hearts surrounded by art, and guest bands and DJs. It’s a party, come dressed up!

Performance Jam is a collective of ATL of creatives: actors, filmmakers, writers, musicians, dancers, and artists who meet up weekly for perpetual rehearsals. They’ve helped to launch local films and make theatre productions of The Seagull and Detroit at Pullman Yards. Once or twice a year, they also put up free public performances around town to gather with our neighbors through art and creativity.

House of Shadows – Enter if you dare!

Location: Pratt Pullman Yards –225 Rogers St. NE Atlanta, GA 30317

Dates :

Limited one-week run: October 24 – October 30 (no show on October 29).

FRI & SAT @8pm / doors open 7:30 pm for cocktails and refreshments

Weeknights @7pm / doors open 6:30pm for cocktails and refreshments.

Flamingo Shadow – ATL based art pop band guest performing Oct 24th only

Other bands guest performing other nights and

Masked dance party Saturday October 24 and Friday October 30. .

Tix: $30 – $40 + fee

RESERVE TIX. eventbrite.com

(Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ house-of-shadows-tickets- 2003058716542 )

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