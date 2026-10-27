SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film presents Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules

The Savannah College of Art and Design is thrilled to present the exhibition “Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules — Costumes by Marylin Fitoussi” at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, opening Nov. 11, 2026. The exhibition is the first museum presentation dedicated to the vibrant costumes of Netflix’s style-setting series “Emily in Paris,” from creator Darren Star and Paramount Television Studios. It celebrates acclaimed costume designer Marylin Fitoussi and is curated by SCAD FASH creative director Rafael Brauer Gomes.

For six seasons, Fitoussi has shaped one of television’s most recognizable visual worlds, creating wardrobes that have sparked admiration, debate, imitation and conversation around the globe. Drawing on haute couture, vintage treasures, emerging designers and unexpected discoveries, Fitoussi transforms clothing into emotional narratives through color, silhouette, texture and detail. Showcasing more than 100 ensembles from the hit series, the exhibition immerses viewers in Fitoussi’s bold vision, which has redefined the relationship between fashion and contemporary storytelling.

“Marylin Fitoussi’s designs catapulted ‘Emily in Paris’ into instant fashion canon, delivering an indelible master class in costume as character and story,” said Paula Wallace, SCAD president and founder. “In Marylin’s hands, colors clash, prints collide, textures flirt and Parisian panache meets unabashed American joie de vivre. ‘Fashion Without Rules’ at SCAD FASH invites you into her world of sartorial liberté — your passport to fantaisie vestimentaire. Bon voyage!”

Tracing the evolution of the series’ beloved characters, “Fashion Without Rules” reveals the artistry, experimentation and collaboration that bring them to life through Fitoussi’s signature blend of Parisian sophistication and American exuberance. From Emily’s vivacious maximalism, Sylvie’s impeccable chic, Mindy’s fearless theatricality and Camille’s effortless cool-girl edge to Gabriel’s casual simplicity, Pierre’s dramatic haute couture and Alfie’s sharp, polished tailoring, each look becomes a language through which personality, ambition, humor, desire and fantasy are expressed.

The exhibition features pieces by leading fashion houses and designers, as well as made-to-measure creations for the characters’ ensembles. Featured names include Vivienne Westwood, Christian Louboutin, Miu Miu, Balmain, Diane von Furstenberg, Prada, Valentino, Stella McCartney, Rick Owens, Roger Vivier, Etro, Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent, Pucci, Moschino, Nina Ricci, Stéphane Rolland, Marine Serre and SCAD alumna Kate Barton, who earned a Master of Fine Arts in fashion in 2021.

“I am thrilled to have my work showcased at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film,” Fitoussi said. “The university holds a special place for me, having mentored the students many times, and I even had a talented SCAD intern assisting me for a few seasons. SCAD is truly a magical institution, and I can’t imagine a better place for the first major exhibition of the magical costumes of ‘Emily in Paris.’”

At the heart of Fitoussi’s practice is the belief that fashion should inspire joy and freedom. Unconcerned with convention, trends or rules, she embraces style as a space for imagination, individuality and creative risk. Her singular approach demonstrates the power of fashion to create unforgettable on-screen moments, elevating how stories are told and remembered. Fitoussi is globally recognized for her work on “Emily in Paris,” which has earned her three Emmy nominations for outstanding contemporary costumes for a series, as well as a 2022 Costume Designers Guild Award and four additional guild nominations.

“We are honored to present an exhibition dedicated to the style of ‘Emily in Paris’ and for our students and museum guests to experience the world of Marylin Fitoussi, one of costume design’s leading talents,” said Rafael Brauer Gomes, curator and creative director of SCAD FASH museums. “Through the lens of one of television’s most iconic series, ‘Fashion Without Rules’ celebrates the transformative power of costume design, revealing how fashion creates visual identities and illuminating the creative decisions behind the distinctive style of the show’s characters.”

SCAD FASH will commemorate the exhibition’s opening on Tuesday, Nov. 10, during the museum’s fall 2026 exhibitions celebration. The evening will feature an exclusive preview of the trailer for the show’s sixth season and a conversation with Fitoussi. Special guests will include Emmy-winning creator, writer and executive producer Darren Star and members of the cast. A members preview and private reception will follow. During opening week, SCAD students from many of the university’s top-ranked degree programs — such as fashion, production design, film and television, acting, photography, dramatic writing, and luxury and brand management — will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with Fitoussi and with “Emily in Paris” creators, cast members and collaborators.

Fitoussi’s relationship with SCAD extends beyond the exhibition, reflecting her longstanding commitment to championing the university’s next generation of creative visionaries. She has been a featured guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival and the SCAD Lacoste Film Festival in Provence, France. A dedicated mentor, Fitoussi has shared her expertise with SCAD’s emerging talents through master classes and workshops and has provided professional opportunities, hiring SCAD students for the “Emily in Paris” costume department.

“Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules — Costumes by Marylin Fitoussi” is curated by Brauer Gomes in collaboration with Emily Smith, assistant director of fashion exhibitions, with set design by Trang Vu, senior designer of SCAD Design Group. The exhibition is on view at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film from Nov. 11, 2026, through March 14, 2027. It is made possible by generous support provided in honor of Savannah and Isabella Nardelli. For more information, visit scadfash.org.

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