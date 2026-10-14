SCADFILM Scares Up Screenings of “Crystal Lake” and “Friday the 13th”

SCADFILM and the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) presents IN FOCUS: The Art of Fear on Friday, Oct. 16, spotlighting the popularity of the horror genre on television and streaming platforms. SCAD recently launched a new horror minor degree program as part of its top-rated School of Film and Acting, which ranks as one of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 25 Best Film Schools”.

“Horror has always been one of the most resilient genres in entertainment, and we’re seeing it drive some of the most ambitious, boundary-pushing work being made today,” said SCADFILM director Mollie Brock. “Through direct mentorship, masterclasses, and hands-on collaboration with top industry professionals, our students graduate having already built the relationships and the reel to build career success.”

Tickets for each session are free for SCAD students, faculty, alumni and staff, and $10 for the general public. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SCADshow. Programming topics are subject to change.

In Focus: The Art of Fear

Crafting the Nightmare: 30 years of NETHERWORLD

Oct. 16th, 12 -1 p.m., SCADshow Stage 2

Step behind the scenes of Netherworld Haunted House and into the creative mind behind 30 years of fear. Join its co-founder and creator as he takes viewers inside the making of one of the country’s most iconic haunted attractions, from developing the stories and designing elaborate costumes and characters to building immersive worlds, marketing the experience, and even stepping into the haunt himself. Discover what it takes to keep audiences terrified and coming back year after year, and how creativity, storytelling, performance, and a little bit of madness have shaped three decades of Netherworld.

In conversation with: Ben Armstrong, Netherworld Founder

Creating Fear with The Third Floor

Oct. 16th, 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., SCADshow Stage 2

What makes a scene feel unsettling, terrifying, or downright disturbing? Join visualization supervisor, Jason Thielen, from The Third Floor for a behind-the-scenes look at how previs and postvis help bring fear to life on screen. Drawing from his work across film and television, Thielen will explore the creative choices, visual techniques, and effects that build tension, create unease, and turn the impossible into something audiences can’t look away from.

Panelists: Visualization Supervisor, Jason Thielen

Welcome to Crystal Lake: Screening + Conversation

Oct. 16th, 5 p.m., SCADshow Main Stage

Step back into the world of Camp Crystal Lake with a special screening of “Crystal Lake,” Peacock’s highly anticipated “Friday the 13th” prequel series. Set years before the events of the original film, the series explores the story of a young Jason Voorhees and his mother, Pamela, returning audiences to the camp where the legend began.

Panelists: Series creator, Writer and Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane

Friday the 13th Screening

Oct. 16th, 7:30 p.m., SCADshow Main Stage

Get ready for a night at Camp Crystal Lake! Starting at 6:30 p.m., SCAD will have camp-themed snacks and bug juice waiting before the screening begins at 7:30 p.m. Grab a spooky treat, settle in, and revisit the iconic horror classic Friday the 13th.

At Camp Crystal Lake, a group of young counselors arrives to reopen a summer camp with a dark and deadly history. As night falls, the counselors begin disappearing one by one, turning an ordinary summer into a fight for survival. Whether you’re revisiting the film or experiencing it for the first time, join us for the slasher that launched one of horror’s most enduring franchises and cemented Camp Crystal Lake in pop culture.

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