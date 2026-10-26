“Season of Drought” documentary coming to Riverwatch Cinemas

In partnership with Season of Drought, LLC, OpenMic Perform Pro has announced Season of Drought – The Documentary will be holding its first theatre screening October 17, 2026 at Riverwatch Cinemas.

Produced with a community-centered approach, the documentary combines first-hand interviews and narratives to provide an unfiltered perspective into housing insecurity. The film aims to inspire awareness, empathy, and meaningful dialogue surrounding one of today’s most urgent social issues.

Season of Drought highlights stories of resilience, perseverance, and hope while examining the social and economic conditions contributing to homelessness nationwide.

The screening will be held at Riverwatch Cinemas located at 832 Cabela Drive in Augusta, Georgia. The evening will include a red carpet experience, film screening, and post-screening Q&A panel. Community members are encouraged to attend and can purchase tickets through Eventbrite.

OpenMic Perform Pro and Season of Drought, LLC are currently welcoming collaboration opportunities with community organizations, sponsors, media outlets, and supporters committed to raising awareness and fostering positive change.

Watch the trailer here

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