Shakespeare at Sunset Launches a New Chapter for Free Community Theatre in DeKalb

After two successful seasons of bringing professional Shakespeare to the Avondale Estates Town Green, the community arts initiative formerly known as A Shakespeare Happening enters a new chapter this fall as Shakespeare at Sunset Fall Series 2026.

The series continues its partnership with the City of Avondale Estates and is powered by the Office of DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry, Super District 6. Produced by Nicole Sage through Bard x Sage PR, Shakespeare at Sunset makes professional classical theatre accessible to the community through free performances and family-friendly arts programming.

The 2026 Fall Series introduces a new sunset-inspired evening format and a new artistic collaboration with Georgia Classic Theatre, while continuing the series’ commitment to making Shakespeare accessible to audiences of all ages.

“As the series has grown, we’ve looked for thoughtful ways to enhance the audience experience. One of those ideas was moving performances into the evening, allowing audiences to enjoy Shakespeare as the day gives way to night in one of Avondale Estates’ most beautiful public spaces. At the same time, we’re thrilled to begin a new collaboration with Georgia Classic Theatre while celebrating and appreciating the outstanding partnership we’ve enjoyed with the Atlanta Shakespeare Company over the past two seasons.”

— Nicole Sage, Producer, Shakespeare at Sunset Series

“Investing in free arts programming is an investment in community, culture, and the quality of life that makes DeKalb County such a special place to live,” said Commissioner Ted Terry. “Seeing how the community has embraced live theater at the Avondale Estates Town Green over the past two seasons has been incredibly rewarding. I am proud to continue to support Shakespeare at Sunset and remain committed to promoting the arts in DeKalb County.”

“We’re excited to welcome Shakespeare back to the Town Green as Avondale Estates begins its centennial celebration,” said Avondale Estates City Manager Patrick Bryant. “It’s especially fitting to host Shakespeare in our community, whose founders found inspiration in Stratford-upon-Avon. Shakespeare at Sunset is a wonderful nod to that history, while also creating a fun, accessible experience for families and residents to enjoy together.”

A Growing Community Arts Tradition

Since launching in September 2025, the initiative has welcomed hundreds of audience members to free outdoor Shakespeare performances and has quickly become a signature cultural event for the City of Avondale Estates.

The inaugural Fall 2025 season and Spring 2026 season were presented in collaboration with the Atlanta Shakespeare Company, whose professional artists helped establish the series as a destination for accessible classical theatre in the community.

The 2026 Fall Series builds on that foundation with a new collaboration with Georgia Classic Theatre, founded by longtime Shakespeare actor and director Allen O’Reilly. The company features accomplished classical theatre artists, including performers whose careers include work with the former Georgia Shakespeare, which operated at Oglethorpe University from 1985 until 2014.

Shakespeare for the Community

Shakespeare at Sunset Fall Series 2026 is designed as an immersive community experience for audiences of all ages.

Each evening combines professional classical theatre with live Shakespeare-inspired music, interactive programming for children, historical storytelling and audience engagement, creating an approachable introduction to Shakespeare for families, students, longtime theatre enthusiasts and first-time audiences alike.

Allen O’Reilly, Artistic Director of Georgia Classic Theatre, will portray William Shakespeare, greeting audiences and providing historical context, wit and storytelling throughout each evening.

The Fall Series has also been intentionally curated to demonstrate Shakespeare’s enduring relevance. The three productions explore themes including relationships, leadership, justice, mercy, identity, prejudice and belonging—questions that continue to resonate more than four centuries after Shakespeare wrote them.

Shakespeare at Sunset Fall Series 2026

Saturday, October 10 — The Taming of the Shrew

A lively exploration of relationships, identity and evolving perspectives on gender and society.

Saturday, November 14 — The Merchant of Venice

A complex examination of justice, mercy, prejudice and our shared humanity.

Each performance evening includes:

6 p.m. — Live Shakespeare-inspired music

6:15 p.m. — Shakespeare Immersive programming

7:00 p.m. — Headline Shakespeare performance

Following the performance — Audience Q&A with thespians

Admission is free and open to the public.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Performances are presented outdoors at the Avondale Estates Town Green, rain or shine.

Location

Avondale Estates Town Green

64 N. Avondale Road

Avondale Estates, GA 30002

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