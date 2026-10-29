The American Black Film Festival Pop up In Atlanta

The American Black Film Festival Pop Up’s second annual tour stop in Atlanta brought some of the best programming from the flagship festival to The Hollywood of the South.

The ABFF ATL Pop Up began on Saturday, October 24 with the ABFF Classic Cinema Series screening of the beloved romantic comedy The Best Man followed by a conversation with Taye Diggs, presented by AARP. Diggs reflected on the making of the film, its cultural impact, and why The Best Man continues to resonate with audiences more than two decades later. Continuing the day’s momentum, audiences were then invited to an early access screening of the highly anticipated season 3 premiere of STARZ’s P-Valley, followed by a talkback with creator/showrunner Katori Hall and star Nicco Annan. A fan-favorite staple of the flagship festival, audiences capped off the first day with an encore of the 2026 HBO Short Film Showcase followed by an in-depth conversation with filmmaker Modupe Thompson and Arsema Thomas.

The second and final day of the ABFF ATL Pop Up, Sunday, October 25, began with a screening of Three Colors: Pan-African, ABFF 2026 Grand Jury Prize winner for Best Narrative Feature, followed by a talkback with cast members Candice Renee, Rafael Castillo, and Furly Mac. The day continued with the Built to Last: Your Money Story, Your Legacy panel presented by Ally Financial. Actress Raven Goodwin explored building wealth on your own terms, creating opportunity for the next generation, and making sure your legacy hits different. Up next was a screening of Otra, winner of the Directing Award at the 2026 American Black Film Festival, followed by a conversation with director Armani Ortiz about the film’s ambitious creative vision and the making of this singular cinematic achievement. The packed weekend came to a close with a screening of Funny Feelings, followed by a talkback with director Rhonda Baraka, producer Rod McClure, and cast members Chrystale Wilson and Danielle LaRoach discussing the film’s themes and insights, and the team’s creative vision.

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