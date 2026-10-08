The blueprint for the future: Why human creativity is still the ultimate special effect

Commentary by Scott Votaw, assistant vice chancellor of the Georgia Film Academy

The landscape of entertainment is shifting faster than ever, and with it, the definition of what it means to be a content creator. At the Georgia Film Academy, we have always trained students for today’s jobs while equipping them with skills for where the industry is going tomorrow. For young creatives entering this industry, I want to share a message of absolute hope: The future value of human creativity has never been higher, and your unique perspective is more important than ever.

We are witnessing a beautiful convergence in which the traditional silos of film and TV production are blending with new media, streaming, vertical production and social platforms. Today’s storytellers are no longer limited to the silver screen. Human imagination is driving massive waves of innovation in branded content and influencer-led digital media. Brands are looking for authentic human connection, and creators acting as influencers are building genuine excitement, moving sales and launching innovative products. The ability to make an audience feel something is a uniquely human attribute.

It’s natural to approach emerging technologies like artificial intelligence with some hesitation. But throughout history, from the calculator to computer-generated imagery, every major technological evolution has ultimately expanded our creative toolkit. AI can synthesize data, but it cannot draw from lived human experience, find nuance in a performance or build an authentic relationship with an audience. We must embrace technology to scale our work while remembering that technology exists to serve the artist.

To the next generation of Georgia’s workforce: This is a beacon of possibility. The industry is hungry for your vision, your business acumen and your willingness to get your hands dirty. Use the tools available to you, break down the boundaries of what media can be and confidently step onto the stage. Your voice is the asset the industry needs most.

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