Three days of songs, scenery, and storytelling with songwriters at the Lake Music Festival

The curtain is about to rise on a first-of-its-kind musical event at Lanier Islands Resort. From Nov. 13 to 15, music lovers and more than 20 celebrated songwriters will gather at the lakeside destination for three days of songs, scenery and storytelling. Spread across eight venues, the Songwriters at the Lake Music Festival will offer a range of experiences, from intimate and interactive to spectacular and show-stopping.

All-access package tickets remain for the three-day event at $129 per guest – granting admission to every show all weekend long. Organizers have also opened tickets to the public for two headliner events, hosted at Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater. Friday night’s show will feature the Drew Parker Band, with an appearance from Joanna Cotten of the Eric Church Band, for $49 per person. Saturday night’s headliner event will showcase the talents of Chuck Leavell, famed keyboardist for The Allman Brothers and The Rolling Stones, along with a gifted group of friends, including Randall Bramblett, Jimmy Hall, Greg Barnhill, and others, for $69 per person.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find another songwriter festival with as many A-list songwriters as we have assembled,” said Jody Jackson, executive director of Songwriters ATL – the event’s producer. “Saturday’s headliner event will feature several former members of The Allman Brothers Band, as well as rock royalty – the band leader of The Rolling Stones – Chuck Leavell. We’re excited to kick things off with a Friday night concert featuring Georgia musician Drew Parker, who wrote the Grammy-nominated ‘Doin’ This’ and CMA-nominated ‘Forever After All’ for Luke Combs. Drew recently released his own single, ‘Blame Jesus,’ featuring Steven Curtis Chapman, and he regularly collaborates with the likes of Zac Brown Band, HARDY, and Blake Shelton. After making numerous Grand Ole Opry appearances, we’re honored to welcome him to the Songwriters at the Lake stage. We’re hoping for great fall weather that weekend, but – just in case – Lanier Islands Resort has a wealth of Plan B indoor venues, so we can pivot easily and still provide a top-notch experience for all involved – musicians and attendees alike.”

Some highlights from the Songwriters at the Lake Music Festival include:

Friday, November 13: Seven shows on various stages throughout the day, including the Drew Parker Band headliner concert at 6 p.m. at Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater. $49 wristband grants the wearer access to all Friday shows.

Saturday, November 14: Nine shows on various stages throughout the day, including the Chuck Leavell & Friends headliner concert at 6 p.m. at Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater. $69 wristband grants the wearer access to all Saturday shows.

Sunday, November 15: Exclusive to All-Access Package ticket holders, the grand finale of the festival will showcase three shows with a Gospel sound – at 10 a.m. on the Legacy Pointe Lawn, 11:30 a.m. at the Chapel on Lanier, and 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater with multiple artists bidding a fond musical farewell until next year’s show.

“If you love good music, great stories, and beautiful views, this is the music festival for you,” said Matthew Bowling, president of Lanier Islands Resort. “While many of the musicians in the lineup are incredible talents in their own right, you may not recognize all of their names – but you will recognize many of the songs they’ve written on behalf of some of rock and country music’s greatest recording artists. Songs like Garth Brooks’ award-winning ‘The Dance,’ Luke Bryan’s ‘Most People Are Good,’ Kenny Chesney’s ‘She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,’ John Michael Montgomery’s ‘I Swear,’ and so many more. As a rapidly growing genre of music festivals, songwriter events offer an opportunity to learn the stories behind the songs we all know and love. It’s right in line with the unique and memorable experiences we strive to provide for our guests year-round.”

Guests can purchase the All-Shows Pass to the three-day festival or wristbands for the Drew Parker Band and Chuck Leavell & Friends concerts at https://songwritersatl.com/tickets/. A portion of ticket sales proceeds will benefit Georgia Mountain Food Bank, Jarrard Burch Songwriter Foundation, and Amped Kids Music Foundation. Reservations for Legacy Lodge, Legacy Villas, and the LakeHouses at Legacy can be made at https://www.lanierislands.com/special-events/songwriter-festival/ or by calling 770-945-8787. Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. To explore amenities and other future events, visit www.LanierIslands.com.

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