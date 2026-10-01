Watch: Hillman College comes home to Atlanta in “A Different World”

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison first set foot on the Clark Atlanta University campus decades ago to shoot Spike Lee’s “School Daze,” the film that preceded “A Different World.” Now they are back in Atlanta for the next generation of the iconic series.

In this video from the Georgia Film Office, cast and crew go behind the scenes of the new single-camera “A Different World,” which follows the daughter of Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne as she starts her first year at Hillman College. Where the original was shot on a California soundstage, the new series films on the real campuses of Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College.

The cast shares how filming at historically Black colleges and universities shaped their characters, why Georgia’s greenery and varied locations sold the look and what it means to bring the show’s legacy to a new audience in a city that feels like home.

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office

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