Watch: “Reasonable Doubt” Season 4 Returns to Georgia

Executive producer Tamara Gregory takes us behind the scenes of the award-winning series Reasonable Doubt, which has called Georgia home for the past three seasons thanks to the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act. Though the show is set in Los Angeles, Georgia’s diverse locations, talented production design team and local cast and crew bring Jax Stewart’s world to life right here in the Peach State. From the office of Dr. Vernon Webb, played by Georgia native Jay DeVon Johnson, to location days in Athens and Augusta, Gregory shares how a little creative ingenuity turns Georgia into LA. Most of the magic happens on the stages at Electric Owl Studios, where new space and multipurpose sets keep production running smoothly. Same set, same stage, same state of Georgia as the show returns for Season 4.
Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office
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