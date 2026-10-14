Watch: Showing Up for the Creative Community: CineFi’s Commitment to Atlanta with Meyoung Spektor

Meyoung Spektor, Senior Director of Growth and Partnerships at CineFi, shares what it means to truly be part of Atlanta’s booming creative economy, going beyond banking products to show up for the community in a meaningful way.

From sponsoring the Atlanta Film Festival to partnering at community events and panels, CineFi is committed to being woven into the fabric of Atlanta’s creative infrastructure. For Meyoung, the role is about more than growth. It is about building genuine relationships and fueling the ecosystem that is making Atlanta one of the most exciting creative markets in the country.

Now through Dec. 31, 2026, eligible participants who open a CineFi checking account with a minimum deposit of $250, maintain the funds on deposit for 60 days and meet all promotional requirements will receive a $100 account bonus.

Georgia Insider is now open. Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.

Start your journey today. Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment.

Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter. Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.