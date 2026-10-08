Woodruff Arts Center Launches 2026–2027 Corporate Campaign

Today, the Woodruff Arts Center—home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art—announced the launch of its 2026-2027 Corporate Campaign, chaired by Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer of Invesco. The campaign theme Investing in Community. Rethinking Possibility. underscores a powerful belief: an investment in the Woodruff Arts Center is an investment in Atlanta’s future.

Each year, the Corporate Campaign unites the business community to champion the Arts Center’s mission of enriching lives through world-class art and arts education. Under Dukes’ leadership, the 2026-27 campaign will emphasize how support for the arts strengthens communities, fuels innovation, expands access, and creates lasting economic and civic value for generations to come.

“The arts are one of the most meaningful investments we can make in the health and vitality of our communities,” said Allison Dukes, Invesco’s Chief Financial Officer. “As a company committed to helping people create greater possibilities for the future, Invesco understands the value of long-term investment. Supporting the Woodruff Arts Center helps ensure that Atlanta remains a place where innovation flourishes and people from all backgrounds have opportunities to experience the transformative power of the arts.”

This year’s partnership reflects the shared values of Invesco and the Arts Center, recognizing that thriving arts institutions contribute to a thriving economy. Through investments in artistic excellence and educational opportunities, the Arts Center serves as a catalyst for creativity and connection in Atlanta and beyond.

“Corporate support creates opportunities that extend far beyond our campus,” said Hala Moddelmog, President and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center. “From introducing new audiences to the arts to supporting groundbreaking creative work for youth and families, our corporate partners help shape a more vibrant and connected Atlanta. We are grateful to Allison Dukes and Invesco for their leadership and commitment to this important work.”

Investing in Access

A central pillar of the campaign is the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of the arts. Participation in theatre, music, and visual art has been shown to reduce stress, strengthen social connections, build emotional resilience, and foster self-expression. Corporate support helps ensure those benefits are accessible to broader and more diverse audiences. One example is the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Movies in Concert series, which serves as an accessible entry point for many patrons experiencing live orchestral music for the first time. These performances attract families, younger audiences, and popular culture enthusiasts, creating pathways to deeper engagement with the arts. Invesco’s longstanding partnership has helped make these experiences possible, welcoming new communities into Atlanta Symphony Hall and expanding the ASO’s reach.

Investing in Innovation

The campaign also highlights the vital role the arts play in driving innovation. At the Arts Center, creativity serves as a laboratory for new ideas, ambitious artistic ventures, and groundbreaking storytelling.

Maybe Happy Ending, Water for Elephants, and the anticipated Basura. These projects demonstrate how investments made in Atlanta can influence the national cultural landscape, further cementing Atlanta as a cultural incubator and hub. The Alliance Theatre’s upcoming production of Alice in Neverland continues the theatre’s nationally recognized model of developing original work in Atlanta with the potential to reach audiences around the world. Corporate support helps create a space where artists can develop bold new work and push the boundaries of storytelling. For years, Invesco has supported locally developed productions that have gone on to earn national acclaim, including Broadway-bound productions such as, and the anticipated. These projects demonstrate how investments made in Atlanta can influence the national cultural landscape, further cementing Atlanta as a cultural incubator and hub.

As the Presenting Sponsor of the High Museum of Art’s Centennial Celebration , Invesco is helping to mark a historic milestone that will shape the next century. Celebrating 100 years of the High with a bold new brand, citywide activations, and a reinstalled permanent collection. Invesco’s support serves as a driving force for Atlanta’s cultural story. This partnership extends a citywide invitation to engage new audiences, reach new neighborhoods, and inspire new generations. Centennial programming, made possible through Invesco’s support, will include special exhibitions, beloved works returning to the galleries, free community celebrations, music performances, family programs, and interactive experiences across the city.

Investing in Atlanta’s Future

Support for the Woodruff Arts Center creates value far beyond a single performance, exhibition, or educational program. Investments in artists, students, cultural institutions, and community initiatives strengthen Atlanta’s cultural infrastructure while contributing to the city’s economic growth and health. The 2026–27 Corporate Campaign invites businesses across the region to join in supporting a future where the arts remain a powerful force for what’s possible. Together, the corporate community can ensure that Atlanta continues to be a city where creativity flourishes and the arts are available to all.

For more information about the 2026-27 Corporate Campaign, visit woodruffcenter.org/support/ corporate-giving

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