A new governor, the same bipartisan case for Georgia’s creative economy

By Randy Davidson

Georgia woke up yesterday to a different state government. Congratulations to Keisha Lance Bottoms as she will be our 84th governor after defeating Rick Jackson. She is Georgia’s first woman governor, the first Black woman elected governor of any state and the first Democrat to win the office since 1998.

Democrats also swept the rest of the statewide ballot: Josh McLaurin for lieutenant governor, Tanya Miller for attorney general and Penny Brown Reynolds for secretary of state, along with the agriculture, insurance, labor and school superintendent races and two Public Service Commission seats. Sen. Jon Ossoff won a second term with about 59% of the vote. Under the Gold Dome, Democrats have declared a majority in the Georgia House with a few seats still inside the recount margin, and they narrowed the Republican majority in the Senate.

That’s a lot of change for one night. Thankfully, Georgia’s creative economy has never belonged to one party, and I don’t expect that to change.

Where we stand: workforce development

In Georgia, entertainment and the creative industries sit alongside tourism and economic development, and that category has enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support for two decades. There’s no real debate at the Capitol about the jobs our young people want. Look at available open positions across the employment spectrum, from Georgia’s largest enterprises such as Coca-Cola, Home Depot and Delta to the more obvious roles within film, design, post houses and recording rooms. Georgia has turned the corner on building those careers, and we’re in prime position.

The history backs that up. Then-Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat, signed a sales and use tax exemption for production in 2002. Then-Gov. Sonny Perdue signed the film tax credit in 2005 and the retooled 30% version in 2008, the law that turned Georgia into a production capital. Then-Gov. Nathan Deal defended it. Gov. Brian Kemp kept it and in 2025 signed changes that modernized how it’s administered and restored a stand-alone postproduction credit.

Bottoms will be the first Democratic governor to lead under the film incentive as we know it today. That’s worth watching. From every indication we have, it’s also worth being optimistic about.

What her record tells us

She knows this industry up close. Her father was R&B singer Major Lance. While she was mayor, her film office built the Set South production assistant program with the Georgia Film Academy, United Way of Greater Atlanta and an anchor gift from Disney to train Atlantans for crew jobs. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sets and stages, she launched the creATL Relief Fund for freelance and gig workers in film, music and entertainment. With a push from the City Council, her first budget doubled the city’s arts funding to $2 million. After City Hall, she was an executive producer on Tyler Perry’s “Miss Governor” for Netflix.

Keep our eye on the prize

In the coming weeks and even in the first session, there will likely be extreme maneuvers from both sides. New majorities will test their power, and the old ones will push back. For our audience, my advice is simple. Keep your eye on the prize. We’re on the right side of this. Jobs, small businesses, tourism and the story Georgia tells the world are causes every legislator can take home to their district.

Our industry has always worked with whoever holds the office, and that won’t change in January. Our job, no matter what party you’re for and no matter what party your representative belongs to, is to keep educating. Invite them to set. Tell them who you hire. Show them where the money goes. We cannot be quiet. We cannot be silent.

Two ways to be in the room

The events we produce come with personal invitations to elected leadership. If you’ve been to one, you know how long that history runs, with Democrats and Republicans in the room together.

Nov. 18 – Election Recap and Legislative Preview: Executive Members of Georgia Insider will get a recap of the election and a preview of the upcoming legislative session. We’re almost at capacity. Find out more and request an invitation.

Dec. 10 – The Signature 100. Our biggest event of the year brings together dozens of elected leaders as we cap off 2026 and get ready for 2027. This year’s Signature 100 will take place at Great Point Studios Lionsgate in Atlanta on Dec. 10. It’s invite-only, and you can request an invitation here.

It’s never been about who was in office, and the support we’ve built over 20 years is still here. The future is bright. Let’s get to work.