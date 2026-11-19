This holiday season, the Atlanta chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA Atlanta) is bringing the city’s marketing, advertising and creative communities together for a celebration with a purpose. The “Better Together” Holiday Party will take place Thursday, December 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Knock Music House, located at 1789 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324. It will unite professionals from across the metro area for an evening of holiday festivities, meaningful connections and giving back to neighbors in need.

More than a traditional holiday gathering, the event puts a philanthropic twist on admission: every guest is asked to bring a gently used pair of shoes or a warm coat, along with a $20 entry fee. All donated clothing will benefit Love Beyond Walls, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to restoring dignity and providing essential resources to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Under the theme “Better Together Holiday Vibes,” the celebration embraces a simple but powerful message: Atlanta is strongest when its communities come together to support one another.

“The holidays are an opportunity to celebrate the relationships that make our professional community so special, but they’re also a time to think about how we can make a difference beyond our own circles,” said Sharon Harris, Vice President of Strategy, AMA Atlanta. “Better Together is about bringing people from different backgrounds, industries and career stages into one room, building meaningful connections and turning that collective energy into something positive for our Atlanta neighbors.”

A Holiday Celebration With Heart

Guests can expect an evening filled with music, dancing, festive food and drinks, interactive experiences and opportunities to connect with fellow professionals.

Highlights include:

A Holiday Giveback Drive: Attendees contribute gently used shoes or clean, wearable coats to Love Beyond Walls. Guests bringing a second donated item receive an additional raffle entry.

The Sole Mates Wall: An interactive display showcasing donated shoes and visually illustrating the community’s collective generosity throughout the evening.

Find Your People: A networking experience encouraging attendees to meet new faces, share stories and discover unexpected connections, with a grand prize drawing for participants.

The Gratitude Wall: A space where guests can recognize mentors, colleagues, friends and community members who made a difference in their lives this year.

Better Together Photo Booth: A festive opportunity to capture and share memories with friends and new connections.

Holiday Entertainment: A live DJ, dance floor, signature cocktails, zero-proof beverages, catered food and a cocoa and cookie bar.

The celebration will also feature a Holiday Traditions Map, inviting guests to share the traditions that make their holiday celebrations meaningful, reflecting the diverse cultures and backgrounds that make Atlanta’s community unique.

Supporting Atlanta Neighbors Through Love Beyond Walls

At the heart of the event is a partnership with Love Beyond Walls, the Atlanta nonprofit founded by Dr. Terence Lester.

The organization works to restore dignity and provide practical support to people experiencing homelessness and poverty. Its initiatives include the Mobile Makeover Bus clothing closet and Zion’s Closet resource rooms in local schools, helping connect neighbors with essential clothing and other resources.

Every pair of shoes and coat collected at the holiday celebration will be donated to Love Beyond Walls, extending the impact of the evening well beyond the event itself.

The event’s message, “For Atlanta, by Atlanta,” reflects the chapter’s commitment to using the strength of its professional community to make a tangible difference close to home.

As donations arrive, attendees will see the Sole Mates Wall and coat collection grow throughout the evening. A donation count will be shared during the program, creating a collective moment of celebration around the community’s generosity.

Celebrating the Power of Community

The Better Together Holiday Party welcomes professionals at every career stage, from students and emerging marketers to seasoned executives, entrepreneurs, agency leaders and creative professionals.

The event is designed to encourage genuine connections across disciplines while celebrating the people, partnerships and shared experiences that make Atlanta’s marketing community thrive.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the festive dress code, “Holiday Cozy,” whether that means a favorite holiday sweater, a colorful scarf or a little seasonal sparkle.

Event Details

What: AMA Atlanta’s “Better Together” Holiday Party

When: Thursday, December 3, 2026 | 6–9 p.m.

Where: Knock Music House, 1789 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta, GA 30324

Admission: includes a donation of one warm coat or a gently used pair of shoes, along with a $20 ticket for AMA members or $50 for non-members.

Benefiting: Love Beyond Walls

Attire: Holiday Cozy

Who: Atlanta’s marketing, advertising, communications, business and creative communities

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/better-together-holiday-vibes-tickets-2004783887575