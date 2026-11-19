American Idol, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will bring its milestone 25th-season live shows to Trilith LIVE, a one-of-a-kind entertainment complex in south metro Atlanta dedicated to creativity, performance, and community.

Trilith LIVE is a state-of-the-art venue designed to host everything from concerts and performing arts to live audience productions, conventions, and events. Spanning 530,000 square feet, the venue features a 2,800-seat theater; two 25,000-square-foot sound stages; multiple insert stages; a luxury cinema; production suites; meeting rooms; and 150,000 square feet of creative office and support space.

Trilith LIVE is embedded within a 935-acre destination tailored for the creative industries—a dynamic mix of businesses, residences, production facilities, and lifestyle amenities. Trilith LIVE sits adjacent to:

Trilith LIVE is owned and operated by the Fayetteville Performing Arts Center at Trilith, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering artists, students, and community organizations. The venue is guided by a board of directors made up of civic and industry leaders who are committed to creating a place where people feel welcomed, inspired, and engaged.

“American Idol is one of the seminal programs of this generation, and we are honored to host its 25th season at Trilith LIVE,” said Matt McClain, Trilith LIVE general manager and executive director. “Trilith LIVE is a purpose-built environment where talented creators can produce content that captivates audiences across the globe. We can’t wait to welcome the next wave of music superstars to our campus.”

“American Idol” returns for its milestone 25th season on Monday, February 8 at 8:00PM (ET/PT) and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Once live shows begin, episodes will also stream live on Disney+.

Live production schedule and ticket information for “American Idol” at Trilith LIVE will be announced in early 2027.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television.