Artistic Heights Foundation announces inaugural Creative Futures Fundraising Gala

Artistic Heights Foundation, Inc. will host its Inaugural Creative Futures Fundraising Gala on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 5:00–9:00 PM at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

Themed “Creative Futures: Where Opportunity Comes to Life,” this inaugural celebration will unite entertainment professionals, business and community leaders, philanthropists, and arts supporters for an evening of entertainment, recognition, and purpose.

As Georgia continues to flourish as a center for film, television, and creative innovation, the Foundation is working to ensure aspiring artists have access to the education, mentorship, industry connections, and opportunities needed to turn their creative potential into professional possibilities.

AN EMERALD EVENING OF PURPOSE & POSSIBILITY

Guests will experience an elegant evening featuring entertainment, meaningful connections, inspiring stories, and special presentations, including:

Creative Futures Awards & Recognition: Celebrating distinguished leaders advancing Georgia’s creative community, including Jonna Naegele , Founder and Master Coach, recipient of the Creative Futures Founding Visionary Award , and David Manuel , Director of Fulton County Arts & Culture, recipient of the Creative Futures Industry Impact Award .

Exclusive Film Premiere: A special screening of The Objective , an original short film produced through Artistic Heights Academy’s ScreenWorks initiative, followed by a behind-the-scenes panel discussion featuring select cast and crew members.

Bryce C. Pitts Legacy Scholarship Tribute: A heartfelt tribute honoring Bryce’s life and legacy, introducing a scholarship established to help aspiring creatives pursue their artistic dreams. ● Creative Access & Opportunity Fund: The introduction of a fundraising initiative designed to expand access to creative education, professional development, mentorship, and industry experiences.

Founding Supporter Recognition: Acknowledging the individuals, businesses, and community partners helping establish a lasting foundation of opportunity, with support from Georgia Entertainment.

TURNING LOVE AND LEGACY INTO OPPORTUNITY

For Artistic Heights Foundation President & CEO Katrina Pitts, the mission is both professional and deeply personal.

“Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. There are extraordinary artists with incredible potential who simply need someone to believe in them and help open the right doors,” said Pitts. “This gala is more than a celebration. It’s an invitation to invest in someone’s future. Through the Bryce C. Pitts Legacy Scholarship, we’re also turning love and legacy into opportunity, creating something meaningful that will continue to positively impact the lives of others.”

INVESTING IN GEORGIA’S CREATIVE FUTURE

Through scholarships, mentorship, educational initiatives, and strategic industry partnerships, Artistic Heights Foundation seeks to bridge the gap between creative potential and professional opportunity.

Proceeds from the gala will support the Foundation’s charitable initiatives, helping emerging artists gain access to resources, experiences, and connections that can shape their futures.

One evening can inspire a lifetime of possibilities.

AN INVITATION TO INVEST IN CREATIVE FUTURES

Community members, businesses, and supporters of the arts are invited to attend this inaugural celebration and help create meaningful opportunities for Georgia’s next generation of creative talent.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: 2026 Creative Futures Inaugural Fundraising Gala

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2026

Time: 5:00–9:00 PM

Location: The Gathering Spot – Northyards | Atlanta, GA

Attire: Cocktail Attire | Emerald Green, Gold & Cream Encouraged

General Admission: $100 per guest

Early Bird: Special pricing available through November 20, 2026

VIP Table for Eight: $700

Tickets & Event Information:

www.artisticheights.org/2026-ahf-gala