Artistic Heights Foundation announces inaugural Creative Futures Fundraising Gala

Themed “Creative Futures: Where Opportunity Comes to Life,” this inaugural celebration will unite entertainment professionals, business and community leaders, philanthropists, and arts supporters for an evening of entertainment, recognition, and purpose.

Published On: November 13, 2026·2 min read·

Artistic Heights Foundation, Inc. will host its Inaugural Creative  Futures Fundraising Gala on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 5:00–9:00 PM at The Gathering Spot in  Atlanta.  

Themed “Creative Futures: Where Opportunity Comes to Life,” this inaugural celebration will unite  entertainment professionals, business and community leaders, philanthropists, and arts supporters for an  evening of entertainment, recognition, and purpose.  

As Georgia continues to flourish as a center for film, television, and creative innovation, the Foundation is  working to ensure aspiring artists have access to the education, mentorship, industry connections, and  opportunities needed to turn their creative potential into professional possibilities.  

AN EMERALD EVENING OF PURPOSE & POSSIBILITY  

Guests will experience an elegant evening featuring entertainment, meaningful connections, inspiring  stories, and special presentations, including:  

  • Creative Futures Awards & Recognition: Celebrating distinguished leaders advancing  Georgia’s creative community, including Jonna Naegele, Founder and Master Coach, recipient of  the Creative Futures Founding Visionary Award, and David Manuel, Director of Fulton County  Arts & Culture, recipient of the Creative Futures Industry Impact Award.  
  • Exclusive Film Premiere: A special screening of The Objective, an original short film produced  through Artistic Heights Academy’s ScreenWorks initiative, followed by a behind-the-scenes  panel discussion featuring select cast and crew members.  
  • Bryce C. Pitts Legacy Scholarship Tribute: A heartfelt tribute honoring Bryce’s life and legacy,  introducing a scholarship established to help aspiring creatives pursue their artistic dreams.  Creative Access & Opportunity Fund: The introduction of a fundraising initiative designed to  expand access to creative education, professional development, mentorship, and industry  experiences.  
  • Founding Supporter Recognition: Acknowledging the individuals, businesses, and community  partners helping establish a lasting foundation of opportunity, with support from Georgia  Entertainment. 

TURNING LOVE AND LEGACY INTO OPPORTUNITY  

For Artistic Heights Foundation President & CEO Katrina Pitts, the mission is both professional and  deeply personal.  

“Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. There are extraordinary artists with incredible potential who  simply need someone to believe in them and help open the right doors,” said Pitts. “This gala is more than  a celebration. It’s an invitation to invest in someone’s future. Through the Bryce C. Pitts Legacy  Scholarship, we’re also turning love and legacy into opportunity, creating something meaningful that will  continue to positively impact the lives of others.”  

INVESTING IN GEORGIA’S CREATIVE FUTURE  

Through scholarships, mentorship, educational initiatives, and strategic industry partnerships, Artistic  Heights Foundation seeks to bridge the gap between creative potential and professional opportunity.  

Proceeds from the gala will support the Foundation’s charitable initiatives, helping emerging artists gain  access to resources, experiences, and connections that can shape their futures.  

One evening can inspire a lifetime of possibilities.  

AN INVITATION TO INVEST IN CREATIVE FUTURES  

Community members, businesses, and supporters of the arts are invited to attend this inaugural  celebration and help create meaningful opportunities for Georgia’s next generation of creative talent.  

EVENT DETAILS  

Event: 2026 Creative Futures Inaugural Fundraising Gala  

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2026  

Time: 5:00–9:00 PM  

Location: The Gathering Spot – Northyards | Atlanta, GA  

Attire: Cocktail Attire | Emerald Green, Gold & Cream Encouraged  

General Admission: $100 per guest  

Early Bird: Special pricing available through November 20, 2026  

VIP Table for Eight: $700  

Tickets & Event Information:  

www.artisticheights.org/2026-ahf-gala  

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