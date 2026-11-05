Atlanta-filmed ‘Beyond the Gates’ snags four Daytime Emmys

The Atlanta-filmed CBS daytime soap “Beyond the Gates” took home four Daytime Emmy Awards at Friday’s ceremony, solidifying the groundbreaking series’ popularity in its first season of award eligibility.

Published On: November 5, 2026·0 min read·

The Atlanta-filmed CBS daytime soap “Beyond the Gates” took home four Daytime Emmy Awards at Friday’s ceremony, solidifying the groundbreaking series’ popularity in its first season of award eligibility.

The series won for Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup (in a tie with “The Kelly Clarkston Show”), Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series for genre newcomer Ambyr Michelle and, most notably, Outstanding Lead Actress for soap veteran Tamara Tunie.

The series received 15 nominations announced in July, including Outstanding Drama Series, which went to the long-running ABC series “General Hospital.”

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