Atlanta-filmed ‘Beyond the Gates’ snags four Daytime Emmys
The Atlanta-filmed CBS daytime soap “Beyond the Gates” took home four Daytime Emmy Awards at Friday’s ceremony, solidifying the groundbreaking series’ popularity in its first season of award eligibility.
The Atlanta-filmed CBS daytime soap “Beyond the Gates” took home four Daytime Emmy Awards at Friday’s ceremony, solidifying the groundbreaking series’ popularity in its first season of award eligibility.
The series won for Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup (in a tie with “The Kelly Clarkston Show”), Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series for genre newcomer Ambyr Michelle and, most notably, Outstanding Lead Actress for soap veteran Tamara Tunie.
The series received 15 nominations announced in July, including Outstanding Drama Series, which went to the long-running ABC series “General Hospital.”
Read more at Wabe
Georgia Insider is NOW OPEN
Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.
Start your journey today.
Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment
Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.
Indie Spotlight Signup
Sign up for our monthly newsletter highlighting independent creators based in Georgia.