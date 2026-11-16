By Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment

Los Angeles and Georgia have both shaped my life and career. Bringing these communities together always feels personal. It also reinforces how much they already share, and how much more we could accomplish by being intentional about those connections.

Anyone who knows Los Angeles and Atlanta understands the relationships. People build careers across both coasts. Companies maintain teams in each market. Projects connect the people who develop a story with those who finance, produce and finish it.

That collaboration is well established. The opportunity now is to build a more deliberate approach around it as our industry evolves.

That was the spirit of Georgia Entertainment’s Los Angeles Drop-In on Nov. 12 during the American Film Market. Hosted at Company 3’s Hollywood facility and presented in partnership with Revolution Entertainment Services, the industry exchange brought executives, creatives and partners from both coasts into the same room.

Our “Creativity Without Borders” discussion with Company 3 President Billy Gabor, Matt Wallach and Sean Coleman opened a deeper conversation about the expertise and relationships connecting these markets. A story can bring several communities together throughout its development, production and release. Each contributes to the work, and each has a stake in its success.

The federal film incentive conversation gives us a timely opportunity to consider that shared interest.

In September, I wrote about the proposed legislation and what Georgia should watch, including how a federal credit would work alongside state incentives and how our workforce, infrastructure and expertise would distinguish us. President Donald Trump’s renewed call for bipartisan action on Nov. 13 brought further attention to the effort, whose supporters include Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Rep. Brian Jack, R-Ga.

A stronger national production environment could open opportunities for collaboration, tourism and economic development across multiple markets. Realizing that potential will require thoughtful policy, continued advocacy and businesses prepared to do more than compete.

For Georgia, collaboration should be a practical business commitment.

Make the introduction that connects a creator with a development or financing partner. Help a producer find the right facilities and professional services. Build relationships early enough to influence how a project comes together. Ask how Georgia-owned stories can reach new sources of capital, distribution and audiences.

These are decisions that affect the people doing the work. The value of bringing an industry together becomes clearer in what happens after everyone leaves.

Through our From Story to Scale series, we are creating opportunities for those relationships to develop. The follow-through deserves the same energy as the gathering itself.

Thank you to Company 3, Revolution Entertainment Services and our supporting partners: ABS Payroll, CineFi, Discover Atlanta, Element CPAs, Film Savannah, Georgia Insider, PS Atlanta and Trilith Studios.

Creativity has always moved across borders. Our leadership should make that movement easier. Georgia has every reason to help lead, with confidence in our strengths and generosity in how we connect them to others.

Read the expanded commentary, “Creativity without borders: The case for building together,” in Georgia Insider.