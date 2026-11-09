From Projects to Platforms: Rethinking Capital in Georgia

Georgia Insider’s latest Twelve @ 12 brought together a private group of leaders from banking, investment, entertainment, economic development, production, policy and entrepreneurship for a candid conversation focused on capital, funding and finance across technology and entertainment.

The discussion explored what it will take to unlock more investment for Georgia-based companies, creators and intellectual property, including the role of tax incentives, lending, private capital and new financing models. Participants also dug into the challenges of financing entertainment on a project-by-project basis, the opportunity to build more repeatable and investable business models and why Georgia may need to think more broadly about how it supports locally created content and companies.

The conversation also turned to policy and Georgia’s competitive position. With leadership changes ahead, evolving incentive programs across the country and growing interest in federal support for production, participants discussed the opportunity for Georgia to modernize its approach, better support homegrown creators and connect technology, innovation and entertainment with the capital already present in the state.

Perhaps the strongest takeaway was that Georgia does not lack ideas, infrastructure or experienced operators. The opportunity is to better connect capital with credible people, proven business models and intellectual property that can grow here.

We recorded the full conversation and have distilled the strongest insights, ideas and opportunities into an exclusive report for Georgia Insider Executive Members.

Executive members can read the full Twelve @ 12 report here.

Learn more about Georgia Insider here.