Georgia Entertainment announces program for 10th annual Signature 100

Georgia Entertainment today announced the program for the 10th annual Signature Georgia Entertainment 100, set for Thursday, Dec. 10, at Great Point Studios, Lionsgate Atlanta. The evening will unfold in a series of featured moments with time for networking between each: the reveal of the 2027 edition of the Creative Economy Journal, the presentation of the Honorary Nonprofit of the Year award to PhilanthroFilms and the presentation of Georgia’s Creative Champion of the Year award.

Request an invitation

Guests will be the first to receive the 2027 Creative Economy Journal, which focuses on innovation and was designed by students in SCADpro, the collaborative design studio of the Savannah College of Art and Design. The edition is the third produced in partnership with SCADpro. The annual printed journal examines Georgia’s creative industries and their contribution to the state’s economy.

“The journal is the first thing our guests ask about every year, and the SCADpro students have raised the bar again,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment and co-publisher of the Creative Economy Journal. “Revealing it in a room full of the people featured in its pages is one of the best moments of the night.”

PhilanthroFilms will be recognized as the Honorary Nonprofit of the Year, and proceeds from ticket purchases will be shared with the organization. Based in Athens, PhilanthroFilms creates career pathways through film, media arts education and workforce development, serving underserved and emerging communities across Georgia.

“PhilanthroFilms has shown what is possible when a community decides to build its own film workforce,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “From youth camps to professional training, the organization is opening doors for Georgians who might never have seen a path into this industry.”

“We are honored to be recognized at the Signature 100 alongside the people who have built Georgia’s creative economy,” said Honnie Korngold, CEO and co-founder of PhilanthroFilms. “Our work began with a belief that talent lives in every corner of this state, including rural Georgia. This support will help us train the next generation for careers in film and media close to home and, through our Filmed in Georgia initiative, champion the stories and productions made right here.”

The program will also include the presentation of Georgia’s Creative Champion of the Year award, which recognizes an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to Georgia’s standing as a premier entertainment destination. The recipient will be revealed during the evening.

The evening is presented by Great Point Studios. Premier partners include Douglas County Travel & Tourism, University of West Georgia, Hall Booth Smith PC, CineFi and Georgia Insider.

Additional partners include 4Wall Entertainment, Artistic Heights Academy, The Bowen Firm, Classic Tents, Consulate General of Israel in Atlanta, Creative Technology, Cutting Room Floor Entertainment, Discover DeKalb, Discover Dunwoody, Element CPAs, Explore Gwinnett, Fulton County Arts and Culture, Fulton Films, Georgia Film Academy, Ghost Gaming, Global Media Studios, Hudson Pendleton Financial Group, Lightscape Lighting & Equipment, Monarch Private Capital, Motion Picture Association, NBCUniversal, Nichols Center, North Point Global Transportation Services, PS Atlanta, Reel Supplies, Revolution Entertainment Services, Sage Business Counsel, SCAD, SGPS ShowRig, Skillshot Media, Sunbelt Rentals, T3 Event Rentals and Trilith Studios.

Attendance at the Signature 100 is by invitation.

Request an invitation