Georgia Entertainment returned to Los Angeles on Nov. 12 for its annual Drop-In, bringing together executives, creatives and decision-makers from both coasts during the American Film Market. Company 3 hosted the industry exchange at its Hollywood facility.

The event was an opportunity to spotlight collaboration within the industry to utilize both region’s facilities, professional services, incentives and creative workforce.

Watch the official reel.

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“The conversations in that room showed how closely Georgia and Los Angeles work together,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Our partners have teams on both coasts, and they came ready to talk about new projects, financing and where Georgia-owned stories go next. We’re grateful to Company 3 for opening its doors again and to everyone who spent the afternoon with us.”

The program opened with an invitation-only VIP experience that included a tour of the facility and an exclusive panel discussion on “Creativity Without Borders,” led by Billy Gabor, President of Company 3, and acclaimed post-production experts Matt Wallach and Sean Coleman. With experience in both markets, their credits and insights extend well beyond traditional models.

“Los Angeles and Georgia have both shaped my life and career, so bringing these creative communities together is especially meaningful to me,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “Anyone who knows both markets understands how much they have in common and how closely they already collaborate. Each brings distinct strengths that make the other stronger. Our From Story to Scale series builds on those relationships and opens the door to even more of what we can create together.”

Company 3 and Revolution Entertainment Services presented the Drop-In. Supporting partners included ABS Payroll, CineFi, Discover Atlanta, Element CPAs, Film Savannah, Georgia Insider, PS Atlanta and Trilith Studios.