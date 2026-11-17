By: David Sutherland

Georgia stands at an important moment in its economic development history. With the election of Keisha Lance Bottoms as governor, the state is preparing for a transition in political leadership after eight years under Governor Brian Kemp. While the change in administration will undoubtedly bring new priorities and perspectives, one economic opportunity deserves continued attention and a broader vision: Georgia’s creative economy.

For decades, Georgia has invested in developing a competitive business environment, attracting major employers, supporting entrepreneurship, and building industries that generate jobs and prosperity. The state’s turbulent success in film and television production is among the most visible examples. But Georgia’s creative economy extends far beyond film production and the metropolitan Atlanta region. It encompasses music, performing arts, gaming, architecture, design, fashion, publishing, advertising, digital media, culinary creativity, and a growing collection of technology-driven creative enterprises. Together, these industries represent an opportunity to strengthen Georgia’s economic competitiveness while expanding prosperity into smaller cities, rural communities, and regions that have not always participated equally in the state’s economic growth.

The question facing Georgia is not whether creativity contributes to economic development. It clearly does. The question is whether we can organize, connect, measure, and support these industries in ways that allow their full economic potential to emerge.

For the past 20 months the Creative Economy Collective (CEC), a nonprofit organization and network of 176 individuals and organizations, has been gathering data and generating insights into the 12 creative industries contributing to Georgia’s Creative Economy, estimated worth ~$31.2 billion or ~4.2% of Georgia’s GDP, both numbers considered undermeasured. This article positions CEC’s insights and emergent statewide strategy to achieve a goal of a $100 billion creative economy in Georgia.

Building on Georgia’s Economic Development Success

Governor Kemp’s administration enhanced Georgia’s emphasis on business recruitment, workforce development, and industry competitiveness. The state’s film tax incentive program, extensive production infrastructure, and growing creative workforce illustrate how sustained economic development policies can establish a nationally significant industry. But despite this Kemp vetoed legislation to support Georgia’s creative economy to fill other state budgetary priorities.

A comprehensive creative economy strategy must look beyond individual industries, incentives and politics. The economic relationships among the 12 United Nations recognized creative industries, including music, film, gaming, design, technology, advertising, and the performing arts are becoming increasingly important. Artificial intelligence, digital production, intellectual property, and emerging distribution technologies are connecting industries that historically operated independently.

The incoming Bottoms administration will have an opportunity to consider how these connections can advance broader goals involving entrepreneurship, education, workforce opportunity, and community prosperity. This should not be a partisan undertaking. Georgia’s creative economy will require long-term commitment from governors, legislators, business leaders, universities, local governments, and creative entrepreneurs across political administrations.

Rural Georgia: Where Creativity Becomes Economic Development

Perhaps the greatest untapped opportunity lies in rural Georgia. Across the state, smaller communities possess remarkable cultural assets: historic theaters, music traditions, distinctive architecture, local craftsmanship, festivals, culinary heritage, and artists whose work reflects the identity of their communities. These assets are not simply cultural amenities. They can become engines of economic development. A restored theater can anchor downtown revitalization. A music festival can attract visitors who spend money in local restaurants, hotels, and shops. An arts center can support entrepreneurs, provide educational opportunities, and help a community retain talented young people.

Georgia’s rural creative economy is already producing measurable results. In Thomasville, development of The Bottom Creative District attracted $6.3 million in investment, 24 businesses, and 114 jobs over a four-year period reported in 2018. In Statesboro, the Averitt Center for the Arts, established through a $5 million public-private restoration project, was credited with bringing approximately 60,000 visits annually to downtown and generating an estimated $2.16 million in local economic impact in 2012–13. In Pike County, the SlowExposures Photography Festival grew from 188 submissions to approximately 900 annually, attracting photographers from 21 states, with profits contributing to historic preservation. These historical examples, documented by Georgia Council for the Arts, the Georgia Municipal Association, and local reporting, demonstrate how creative investments can support business development, cultural tourism, and the revitalization of rural communities. In addition, the Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia has developed a program to launch their One Georgia App that would have the combined marketing support of all 159 counties, each promoting its creative economy initiatives.

These examples suggest that rural economic development need not depend exclusively on recruiting a large manufacturer or attracting a major outside employer. It portends that, sometimes, the most promising economic assets are already present in the community. They simply need stronger connections, investment, business development assistance, and a coordinated strategy.

Recognizing the Leadership of Georgia Council for the Arts

Fortunately, Georgia is not starting from scratch. Under the leadership of Executive Director Tina Lilly, Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, has demonstrated how cultural investment can support economic opportunity throughout the state. Lilly’s work has helped connect arts funding, cultural facilities, community development, and statewide partnerships. Programs such as Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities provide practical support for organizations and local governments seeking to strengthen their communities through the arts.

Equally important is the work of Tyrone Webb, GCA’s Rural and Community Programs Manager, whose responsibilities include helping rural communities access programs and resources that might otherwise remain beyond their reach.

Their work demonstrates an important principle: effective rural development begins by recognizing local assets and strengthening the capacity of communities to build upon them. The scale and geographic reach of these efforts are significant. In November 2026, Georgia Council for the Arts announced more than $600,000 in Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grants supporting 80 organizations and public entities across 65 counties. Among the projects are a bluegrass concert in McRae-Helena, improvements to a historic theater in Manchester, and arts education opportunities in Walker County.

These are modest investments compared with major industrial recruitment projects. Yet they support the infrastructure of local economic vitality: places where people gather, businesses attract customers, young people develop skills, and communities establish identities that distinguish them in a competitive economy. Georgia should build upon this work and define investment targets and increased funding.

Connecting Rural Creativity with Technology and Innovation

The next stage of creative economy development should connect community-based creativity with Georgia’s growing technological capabilities. A promising example is the Georgia Arts Innovation Network, launched in 2026 through Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and in partnership with Georgia Council for the Arts. Beginning in Middle Georgia, the initiative provides arts organizations and creative businesses with assistance involving technology adoption, business strategy, organizational capacity, and creative placemaking. This is precisely the kind of convergence Georgia should encourage.

Rural creative entrepreneurs increasingly have opportunities to reach national and international markets through digital platforms. Artists, musicians, designers, filmmakers, craftspeople, and other creative professionals can develop businesses without necessarily relocating to major metropolitan centers. But realizing these opportunities requires access to broadband, technical knowledge, capital, intellectual property education, and business networks. Georgia’s universities, technical colleges, economic development organizations, and creative industry associations can help bridge these gaps.

The objective should be to make advanced creative technologies and entrepreneurial resources available throughout Georgia, not concentrate them in a handful of urban innovation centers.

A Statewide Creative Economy Strategy

Georgia’s arts and cultural production contributed approximately $31.2 billion to the state’s economy in 2023 and supported nearly 165,000 jobs, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported by Georgia Council for the Arts. These figures represent a substantial economic sector, even before considering some of the broader activities that may be included in a comprehensive creative economy framework. Yet Georgia still lacks a fully integrated measurement system and strategy connecting its creative industries across sectors and geographic regions. This is where the Creative Economy Collective of Georgia (CEC) believes it can contribute.

CEC is being developed as a statewide catalyst and advisory organization dedicated to advancing Georgia’s creative industries through collaboration, research, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Its role is not to replace organizations such as Georgia Council for the Arts, existing industry associations, educational institutions or local creative initiatives. Rather, it is to help connect their work, identify shared opportunities, and develop a broader economic framework.

CEC’s vision of a creative economy valued at $100 billion over the long term will require rigorous measurement, realistic milestones, and a sustained commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship. It will also require recognizing that the creative economy is not exclusively an Atlanta economic development strategy. Georgia’s smaller cities and rural communities must be central participants.

Five Opportunities for Georgia’s Next Chapter

As the new administration prepares to take office, several practical opportunities deserve consideration:

Establish a comprehensive creative economy baseline. Measure the economic contributions of Georgia’s creative industries, including employment, business formation, intellectual property, investment, and regional economic activity. CEC is undertaking a comprehensive cataloging and economic impact of all businesses, institutions and organizations in each of the recognized 12 Creative Industries. Expand rural creative economy development. Build upon the work of Georgia Council for the Arts, regional commissions, local governments, and community organizations to identify and strengthen creative clusters throughout the state. CEC has developed a “blue printing” process to help communities identify and understand their creative assets and develop plans to engage. Connect creativity and technology. Encourage partnerships among universities, technical colleges, creative businesses, and technology organizations to accelerate innovation and expand access to emerging tools. CEC represents 13 of Georgia’s 25 Post Secondary Institutions, particularly those that have recognized and focused programming on the intersection of technology and the arts. Strengthen cross-industry collaboration. Bring together leaders from film, music, gaming, design, performing arts, and other creative sectors to identify shared opportunities and challenges. CEC participants understand it is at these intersections where significant innovation can occur and is developing programming to address this opportunity. Create a sustained public-private dialogue. Establish opportunities for policymakers, business leaders, educators, and creative entrepreneurs to coordinate economic development priorities across political administrations. Members of CEC will be engaged in Georgia’s upcoming Legislative Session to further the policies that will assist Georgia to a $100 billion Creative Economy

Creativity as a Statewide Economic Asset

None of the above 5 initiatives requires Georgia to abandon successful existing programs. Instead, they would extend the value of investments already made.

Georgia’s creative economy should not be viewed simply as an arts funding issue or an extension of the entertainment industry. It is an economic development opportunity rooted in innovation, entrepreneurship, intellectual property, cultural identity, and community vitality.

The transition from the Kemp administration to the Bottoms administration offers an occasion to consider how Georgia can build upon existing strengths while connecting more industries and more communities for future growth. The work of Georgia Council for the Arts demonstrates that creative economic development can take root in communities of every size. Georgia’s film and entertainment industries demonstrate what sustained investment and coordinated economic policy can accomplish. Emerging technologies offer new possibilities for connecting creative talent to global markets.

The opportunity now is to bring these elements together.

Georgia’s next chapter in economic development should recognize that creativity is not confined to metropolitan centers, major studios, or large corporations. It exists in rural downtowns, local theaters, music venues, classrooms, workshops, small businesses, and the imaginations of Georgians throughout the state.

Georgia’s challenge is to turn that creativity into opportunity—and to ensure that the economic benefits reach every corner of Georgia.