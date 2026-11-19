On Set ATL, an Atlanta nonprofit dedicated to advancing independent filmmaking and creative workforce development, will launch its fourth season on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026, with Homegrown: The Southern Living Room, an evening of film screenings, filmmaker conversations, and community connection celebrating the storytellers shaping the future of Southern cinema.

Acclaimed actress Jasmine Guy is slated to attend the event for the first public Atlanta screening of A Different Girl: The Makings of the Memoir, the short documentary series chronicling her journey of writing about her life and the enduring impact of her career on Black television, film, and culture alongside her daughter, Imani Guy Duckette. Directed by Morgan Mathews, with cinematography by Alvin McBean, the series captures the creative and personal process behind the memoir and represents the artistic legacy that continues to inspire a new generation.

On Set ATL will also spotlight the growing influence of digital filmmakers through “From the Timeline to the Living Room,” a special screening block featuring work from Amari K. Jones, Palmer Williams III, Josh Johnson (Joshie) and Myracle. A collaborative supergroup, their experimental micro-film projects Everybody Get Up, All Along, After Hours, Politickin, My ATL Smile, and Cycles have collectively generated millions of views across social media and opened doors to industry recognition, brand collaborations, and new creative opportunities.

The group’s connection to On Set ATL began when the organization became the first platform to screen Mechanical Pencil, their viral vertical film series, giving the creators an opportunity to experience their digital storytelling on the big screen and explore its potential beyond social media. The evening will be rounded out by the world premiere of Myracle’s Buddy Blue, followed by a conversation with Williams, Johnson, and Myracle about digital storytelling, creative collaboration and changing pathways for independent filmmakers.

“Today’s generation of filmmakers aren’t waiting for permission or traditional distribution to find an audience,” said Martina Lindo, co-founder of On Set ATL with fellow creative Jhaneal Kelli Hector. “They’re creating, collaborating, and building communities around their work in real time, and we want On Set ATL to help bridge the gap between their creativity and the relationships, resources, and opportunities that can help these filmmakers build sustainable careers.”

The lineup also includes Smile, Booker, directed by Creed Smith of Noisee Production, which revisits the story of Booker Wright, a Black waiter in Mississippi whose celebrated ability to recite a restaurant menu became an unexpected moment of truth-telling about racism in the Jim Crow South. Also featured is Somebody Loves You, directed by Timothy M. Bowser and written by Eric Denzelle Wright of 12th & Main Media. The intimate drama follows a married man whose discovery of a mysterious love letter forces him to confront a past relationship and life-altering choices he never fully reconciled. The film is an official selection of the BronzeLens Film Festival and Charlotte Black Film Festival.

On Set ATL’s Season 4 will feature screenings, conversations, networking opportunities, and professional development experiences nearly every month leading up to the organization’s annual Slate Awards in May 2027. The premiere event on November 18th is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and CineFi.

EVENT DETAILS

What: On Set ATL Season 4 Premiere – Homegrown: The Southern Living Room

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Ambient Plus Studios, 585 Wells St. SW, Atlanta, GA

Tickets: $25 available at www.onsetatlscreenings.com