November 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions.

· 1 min read ·

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org American Idol S10 TV Reality ABC Beyond the Gates S3 TV Series CBS Dragonfly TV Series Amazon Caught in the Act: Unfailthful S5 TV Reality MTV Culters Court S4 TV Reality Elysian Fields Feature Film Cineverse Emulous Feature Film Netflix Funny AF with Kevin Hart S2 TV Series Netflix Guilty Creatures S1 TV Series Apple Mama June S9 TV Reality WeTV Mosaic: Age of Intelligence Documentary PBS Passport Mosaic: Charging Forward Documentary PBS Passport Mosaic: Powering the Invisible Documentary PBS Passport Mosaic: Riverlands Documentary PBS Passport One Moment Please Feature Film Passionflix Portia S5 TV Reality Fox Signalers Feature Film The Circle S1 TV Reality Hulu/Disney + The Ex Files TV Movie Lifetime The Fifth Sense Feature Film Thunder Road TV Series AMC Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black TV Series Netflix Untitled Rodeo Project TV Series Starz Untitled Weightloss Project S3 TV Reality TLC Welcome to Plathville S9 TV Reality TLC Will Trent S5 TV Series FOX

Georgia Insider is NOW OPEN

Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.

Start your journey today.

Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment

Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter. Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.

Indie Spotlight Signup