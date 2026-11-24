SCAD received a total of six nominations across four awards categories — the most nominations for a college for the 2027 awards.

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Sixteen Savannah College of Art and Design students, from the Savannah and Atlanta campuses, have been nominated for the Television Academy Foundation’s 46th College Television Awards. SCAD received a total of six nominations across four awards categories — the most nominations for a college for the 2027 awards — as follows: two in the Animation Series category; one in the Commercial, PSA or Promo category; two in the Drama Series category; and one in the Vin Di Bona Trailblazer Award for Nonfiction Series category.

SCAD students received two nominations in the Animation Series category for projects titled Laika Howl, by Aiden Gottschalk (writer) and Jack Trew (director); and Stone Lions Don’t Roar by Avery Stratton (producer), Rebecca Otto (producer) and Le Hang Whalen (director/writer).

Google Gemini – Launch It was nominated in the Commercial, PSA or Promo category by students Chelsea Nott (producer) and Brody Van Arnam (director/ writer).

Two nominations in the Drama Series category for Fear Gorta by RJ Allen (director/ producer/writer); and Souls of Savannah by Nora Wilson-Pratt (producer/writer), John Leonardi (producer), Grace Cafagna (writer), Sam Prim (director/writer), Angelina Gabuzda (director), Nils Mourato Behrend (director) and Jack Bart (director). Souls of Savannah is a southern gothic horror anthology that uncovers the supernatural histories buried beneath Savannah, Georgia.

Finally, director, producer and writer Rebecca Floto received a nomination in the Vin Di Bona Trailblazer Award for Nonfiction Series category for her project titled With You. With You is an archival road-trip documentary following two international soldiers wounded in the war in Ukraine as they leave the battlefield behind in search of peace while wrestling with the fear that healing may mean forgetting those they lost.

Open to undergraduate and graduate students, the annual College Television Awards are regarded as one of the most distinguished and high-profile steppingstones for careers in television and media. The Foundation’s annual awards show recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges across the country. Winners in the competition will be announced by television stars at the red-carpet awards ceremony on April 3, 2027, at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, California.

Emulating the Emmy® Awards selection process, College Television Award entries are judged by Television Academy members. Criteria for the awards reflect industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Nominees were selected from over 219 entries from colleges nationwide by Television Academy members for the 2027 awards show.

Attending nominees of the 46th College Television Awards will participate in three days of professional development events with media and industry leaders and a special screening of their projects for Television Academy members prior to the awards show on April 3. Tickets to the ceremony are $25 for students with ID and $50 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/cta/tickets.