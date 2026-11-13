Star Wars: “A New Hope” Coming to Cosm Atlanta in March 2027

November 12, 2026 (Los Angeles, CA) – Cosm and Disney today announced a multi-year, multi-film partnership headlined by major news that the two will utilize Cosm’s Shared Reality format to transport fans into the Star Wars galaxy and reintroduce the epic space opera that reshaped modern film: Star Wars: A New Hope.

Developed alongside Disney, Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, and MakeMake, Cosm’s Shared Reality production of the Academy Award-winning Star Wars: A New Hope (2019 version) will premiere in March 2027 and will celebrate the 50th anniversary by inviting audiences to join forces with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the ongoing battle between the Rebel Alliance and Darth Vader’s Galactic Empire.

The film will be displayed in its original 16:9 format on the center of Cosm’s 12K+ LED Dome, while the Dome’s surrounding visual environments dynamically evolve to immerse the audience in iconic Star Wars locations, scenes and moments. Throughout the experience, Cosm guests will land on the desert planet of Tatooine, witness the destruction of Alderaan, meet the Rebel Alliance on the fourth moon of Yavin, step inside the Death Star itself, and fly alongside the Millennium Falcon during the Rebel’s final trench run to defeat Darth Vader and the Death Star.

“The Star Wars franchise blazed the trail for cinematic fandom and has been the north star of the entertainment industry since the original film debuted in 1977,” said Alexis Scalice, VP, Head of Cosm Studios. “We’re privileged to work alongside our incredible partners to develop an experience that celebrates the film’s legacy and provides fans across generations an opportunity to step inside the beloved Star Wars galaxy like never before.”

Star Wars: A New Hope marks Cosm’s sixth cinematic experience in Shared Reality. Disney becomes the next major studio to partner with Cosm, adding selections from its library of timeless films and franchises to Cosm’s growing portfolio of cinema content which contains multiple genres spanning animation, fantasy, horror, sci-fi, and more.

Tickets to experience Star Wars: A New Hope in Shared Reality at Cosm’s locations in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles will go on sale in 2027.

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