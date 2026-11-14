Trump urges bipartisan action on federal film and TV tax incentive

Donald Trump made another pitch for Congress to pass a federal film & TV tax incentive and listed the bipartisan group of lawmakers who support the 20% incentive, even naming one of his frequent political adversaries, Sen. Adam Schiff.

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As networks reported on a highly unusual nationwide ground stop of all flights in the United States, Donald Trump made another pitch for Congress to pass a federal film & TV tax incentives.

On Truth Social, Trump listed the bipartisan group of lawmakers who support the 20% incentive, even naming one of his frequent political adversaries, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Trump wrote, “I am working with Senator Tim Scott and, believe it or not, Senator Adam Schiff, and, additionally, Senators John Cornyn, Raphael Warnock, Steve Daines, Bernie Moreno, Tim Sheehy, Alex Padilla, Mark Warner, Thom Tillis, Chris Coons, Katie Britt, and Dick Durbin, together with Representatives Jason Smith, Nathaniel Moran, Brian Jack, Linda Sanchez, and many others, both Republican and Democrat, on the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act. The support and popularity of doing this, and bringing Entertainment back to the United States of America, has been unbelievable! Hollywood, and so many other places, have been virtually “emptied out” by the Tax Incentives, and much more, given by other Countries. Everyone feels strongly about the Motion Picture and Television Industry — and so do I, and we all want to save it. It was MADE IN AMERICA, and must STAY IN AMERICA.”

Read more at Deadline.