Watch: “Celebrity Weakest Link” Finds a Home at Trilith Live

Stuart Krasnow, executive producer and showrunner of the BBC Studios game show “Celebrity Weakest Link,” brings the Fox series hosted by Jane Lynch to Fayetteville, Georgia, for its second season. Searching for a stage large enough for the show’s giant set, production space for staff and crew and accommodations for more than 80 celebrity guests, Krasnow finds everything on his wish list at Trilith Live, down to great coffee, good food and warm weather.

Published On: November 5, 2026·1 min read·

Stuart Krasnow, executive producer and showrunner of the BBC Studios game show “Celebrity Weakest Link,” brings the Fox series hosted by Jane Lynch to Fayetteville, Georgia, for its second season. Searching for a stage large enough for the show’s giant set, production space for staff and crew and accommodations for more than 80 celebrity guests, Krasnow finds everything on his wish list at Trilith Live, down to great coffee, good food and warm weather. He credits Georgia crews with a spirit of professionalism and a shared goal of getting the job done seamlessly, but says the biggest surprise is the hospitality baked into the state’s culture. Krasnow praises Trilith for blending small-town charm with a state-of-the-art studio run by industry veterans, where he can walk from his hotel to the stage in minutes, and says Georgia offers his team a place to call home.

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office

Georgia Insider is NOW OPEN

Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.
Start your journey today.

Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment

Follow us on LinkedIn or InstagramSubscribe to our newsletter.

Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.

Indie Spotlight Signup

Sign up for our monthly newsletter highlighting independent creators based in Georgia.

Supporting Partner

About Georgia Entertainment

From the creative, cultural and entertainment capital of the world, Georgia Entertainment is a media and branding platform serving executives across the state’s innovation, technology, and creative economy – positioning Georgia as a global hub for content, ideas, and enterprise. Contact us.

The Georgia Entertainment Newsletter is the go-to source for breaking news and analysis about the entertainment industry in Georgia.

Direct Connect

Supporting Partner

Related Posts

November 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

November 5, 2026

Atlanta-filmed ‘Beyond the Gates’ snags four Daytime Emmys

November 5, 2026

All In On Georgia: Q&A with Robert Halmi of Great Point Studios

November 5, 2026