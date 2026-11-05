Watch: “Celebrity Weakest Link” Finds a Home at Trilith Live

Stuart Krasnow, executive producer and showrunner of the BBC Studios game show “Celebrity Weakest Link,” brings the Fox series hosted by Jane Lynch to Fayetteville, Georgia, for its second season. Searching for a stage large enough for the show’s giant set, production space for staff and crew and accommodations for more than 80 celebrity guests, Krasnow finds everything on his wish list at Trilith Live, down to great coffee, good food and warm weather. He credits Georgia crews with a spirit of professionalism and a shared goal of getting the job done seamlessly, but says the biggest surprise is the hospitality baked into the state’s culture. Krasnow praises Trilith for blending small-town charm with a state-of-the-art studio run by industry veterans, where he can walk from his hotel to the stage in minutes, and says Georgia offers his team a place to call home.

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office