Watch: “Chad Powers” Creator Says Georgia Crews are UNSTOPPABLE

Michael Waldron, co-creator of the Hulu series “Chad Powers,” returns home to Georgia for the third project he has created that films in the state. An Alpharetta native who attended Milton High School and the University of Georgia, Waldron says making a series about Southern college football culture in the South is especially meaningful to him. He praises the state’s hardworking crews and deep pool of talent, from seasoned veterans to newcomers, and the variety of locations that bring the show to life, including stops at Assembly Atlanta. A highlight for Waldron is filming at Georgia State University’s stadium, the former Turner Field and Olympic stadium where he spent much of his childhood, a place he calls the best place to shoot in the world.