Watch: “Chad Powers” Creator Says Georgia Crews are UNSTOPPABLE
Michael Waldron, co-creator of the Hulu series “Chad Powers,” returns home to Georgia for the third project he has created that films in the state. An Alpharetta native who attended Milton High School and the University of Georgia, Waldron says making a series about Southern college football culture in the South is especially meaningful to him.
Michael Waldron, co-creator of the Hulu series “Chad Powers,” returns home to Georgia for the third project he has created that films in the state. An Alpharetta native who attended Milton High School and the University of Georgia, Waldron says making a series about Southern college football culture in the South is especially meaningful to him. He praises the state’s hardworking crews and deep pool of talent, from seasoned veterans to newcomers, and the variety of locations that bring the show to life, including stops at Assembly Atlanta. A highlight for Waldron is filming at Georgia State University’s stadium, the former Turner Field and Olympic stadium where he spent much of his childhood, a place he calls the best place to shoot in the world.
Georgia Insider is NOW OPEN
Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.
Start your journey today.
Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment
Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.
Indie Spotlight Signup
Sign up for our monthly newsletter highlighting independent creators based in Georgia.