Watch: Signature 100 – Where Georgia’s Creative Industries Collide

Ten years. One room. Every corner of Georgia’s creative economy.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Georgia Entertainment’s Signature 100 celebrates its 10th anniversary at Great Point Studios, Lionsgate Atlanta. Film and television, music, gaming, digital media, live events, tourism, education and policy come together under one roof. This is where a producer meets an investor, where a studio executive swaps ideas with a game developer, and where the next big Georgia collaboration quietly takes shape over a conversation no one planned.

The Signature 100 has always been about more than a night out. It’s a snapshot of an industry that keeps reinventing itself, built by people who bring different crafts, different backgrounds and different ambitions to the same table. After a decade, that mix is still what makes Georgia’s creative community one of a kind.

Join us as we celebrate the partners and leaders driving that momentum, present Georgia’s Creative Champion of the Year, and debut the 2027 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. Then help us look ahead to what this community will build next.

The Signature 100 is invitation only. Request your invitation today.