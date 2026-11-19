The cast and creative team behind Peacock’s “The Good Daughter,” based on the novel by Georgia author Karin Slaughter, share why the series could only be made in Georgia. Calling the state a character in the story, as it is in so many of Slaughter’s books, they describe a Southern tale with a touch of Southern gothic that depends on Georgia’s lush greenery, rolling hills, seasonal landscape and distinctive light to set the tone of every scene. Several members of the team, including some on their third production in the state, say the people, the places and the authentic sense of place make this experience especially memorable. They praise the crews behind the camera as wonderful to work with every day, and many say they hope to return to film in Georgia again.

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office