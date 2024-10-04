DreamHack Atlanta to close Games Week Georgia with three day festival

Returning for a sixth year, DreamHack Atlanta is an immersive gaming experience. This year, it will take place during a three day festival where guests will professional esports tournaments, amateur and high school gaming tournaments, world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay, art, activities, expo, screenings and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned esports gladiator or a casual gamer, DreamHack is the ultimate gaming fiesta. There will be more than $1.1 million in prizes awarded across 20 competitions that are open to fans of all skill levels — from esports pros to local Atlanta stars.

The event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from Oct. 4 – 6.

Highlights of the weekend-long event include:

FRIDAY, OCT 4

10am — DreamHack Doors Opens / Expo Opens

Beginning at 10am

• Opening Show with DJ Hollace Bain

• Dr Lupo Music Chairs Challenge

• Creator Hub with various creators and YouTubers

• Trick or Treating

• Artist Alley Opens with Enamel Pin Trading

• Freeplay compeitions with titles including: Rocket League, Halo, NCAA 25, Overcooked 2, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, EA SPORTS NCAA 25, NBA JAM, Fall Guys, and more

• Indie Game Showcase Starts

• Dungeons & Dragons

• Mario Kart Open Qualifier

• DreamHack Panels

• BYOC: including Call of Duty, Valorant, Fall Guys and more

• NBA2K Showdown with Agent00

• ESL Challenger begins

• Warhammer Competitions begin

Beginning at 12pm

• Collegiate Invitational: Rocket League + Overwatch 2 | Magic the Gathering

4pm

• BYOC Competitions begin, including Valorant, Call of Duty, Fall Guys and more

5pm

• DreamHack Fighters (fighting games) begin, including many local Atlantan competing in Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Mortal Kombat 1, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

5:30pm

• “Drag & Drop” cosplay drag show, hosted by local performer Biqtch Puddin’

7:30pm

• Performance by Shaboozey to kick off the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2024 by Snapdragon

SATURDAY, OCT 5

10am — DreamHack Opens to the Public

Beginning at 10am

• Esports Competitions including CS2, Call of Duty: Mobile, StarCraft II

• Collegiate Invitational: Valorant + Overwatch 2

• Dungeons & Dragons

• DreamHack Fighters (fighting games)

• Warhammer

• BYOC Tournaments

• Super Smash Brothers Free for Al

• Magic the Gathering

4pm

• Cosplay Competition on the Main Stage including beloved Atlanta cosplayers such as Pumpkin Pixie Princess and Beltline Cosplayers, as well as renowned cosplayer Jahara Jayde.

SUNDAY, OCT 6

10am — DreamHack Opens to the Public

Beginning at 10am

• Dungeons & Dragons with Brennan L Mulligan

• Lego Builder Challenge

• Fall Guys and more at Freeplay

• ESL Challenger Grand Finals

• DreamHack Fighters (fighting games) Finals

7pm — DreamHack Ends

OTHER TOPICS TO NOTE

ESPORTS — $1.1M in Prizing

$1M Snapdragon Pro Series-operated Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2024

$100,000 ESL Challenger Counter-Strike tournament

GEORGIA FIRST ROBOTICS SHOWCASE

Georgia high school students from across the state will take part in Georgia FIRST Robotics’ interactive showcase.