DreamHack Atlanta to close Games Week Georgia with three day festival

Returning for a sixth year, DreamHack Atlanta is an immersive gaming experience. This year, it will take place during a three day festival where guests will professional esports tournaments, amateur and high school gaming tournaments, world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay, art, activities, expo, screenings and more.
Whether you’re a seasoned esports gladiator or a casual gamer, DreamHack is the ultimate gaming fiesta. There will be more than $1.1 million in prizes awarded across 20 competitions that are open to fans of all skill levels — from esports pros to local Atlanta stars.
The event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from Oct. 4 – 6.
Highlights of the weekend-long event include:
FRIDAY, OCT 4
10am — DreamHack Doors Opens / Expo Opens
Beginning at 10am
• Opening Show with DJ Hollace Bain
• Dr Lupo Music Chairs Challenge
• Creator Hub with various creators and YouTubers
• Trick or Treating
• Artist Alley Opens with Enamel Pin Trading
• Freeplay compeitions with titles including: Rocket League, Halo, NCAA 25, Overcooked 2, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, EA SPORTS NCAA 25, NBA JAM, Fall Guys, and more
• Indie Game Showcase Starts
• Dungeons & Dragons
• Mario Kart Open Qualifier
• DreamHack Panels
• BYOC: including Call of Duty, Valorant, Fall Guys and more
• NBA2K Showdown with Agent00
• ESL Challenger begins
• Warhammer Competitions begin
Beginning at 12pm
• Collegiate Invitational: Rocket League + Overwatch 2 | Magic the Gathering
4pm
• BYOC Competitions begin, including Valorant, Call of Duty, Fall Guys and more
5pm
• DreamHack Fighters (fighting games) begin, including many local Atlantan competing in Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Mortal Kombat 1, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.
5:30pm
• “Drag & Drop” cosplay drag show, hosted by local performer Biqtch Puddin’
7:30pm
• Performance by Shaboozey to kick off the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2024 by Snapdragon
SATURDAY, OCT 5
10am — DreamHack Opens to the Public
Beginning at 10am
• Esports Competitions including CS2, Call of Duty: Mobile, StarCraft II
• Collegiate Invitational: Valorant + Overwatch 2
• Dungeons & Dragons
• DreamHack Fighters (fighting games)
• Warhammer
• BYOC Tournaments
• Super Smash Brothers Free for Al
• Magic the Gathering
4pm
• Cosplay Competition on the Main Stage including beloved Atlanta cosplayers such as Pumpkin Pixie Princess and Beltline Cosplayers, as well as renowned cosplayer Jahara Jayde.
SUNDAY, OCT 6
10am — DreamHack Opens to the Public
Beginning at 10am
• Dungeons & Dragons with Brennan L Mulligan
• Lego Builder Challenge
• Fall Guys and more at Freeplay
• ESL Challenger Grand Finals
• DreamHack Fighters (fighting games) Finals
7pm — DreamHack Ends
OTHER TOPICS TO NOTE
ESPORTS — $1.1M in Prizing
$1M Snapdragon Pro Series-operated Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2024
$100,000 ESL Challenger Counter-Strike tournament
GEORGIA FIRST ROBOTICS SHOWCASE
Georgia high school students from across the state will take part in Georgia FIRST Robotics’ interactive showcase.