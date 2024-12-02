Georgia’s Largest Film Industry Trade Association Selects 2025 Board of Directors

Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC), the state’s largest film trade organization, elected its new leadership group that represents the evolving film industry in Georgia and brings a blend of deep industry knowledge and perspectives to guide the Coalition’s work through 2025 and beyond.

Underscoring GSEC’s commitment to the long-term success of the state’s film and digital entertainment ecosystem, the Coalition also introduced three new strategic committees for 2025. Areas of focus include Georgia’s Brand and Industry Voice; Policy and Political Engagement; and Industry Ecosystem and Evolution. Initiatives in each committee will be driven by GSEC members offering fresh viewpoints from a broad representation of the industry.

GSEC’s 2025 Board of Directors, selected for their instrumental role in building and supporting Georgia’s film and production industry, will serve for two years. The Executive Committee members are:

Chairman Brennen Dicker, Executive Director, Creative Media Industries Institute at Georgia State University

Vice-Chairman Michael Clark, General Manager of Studio Operations, Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta

Immediate Past Chair, Gannon Murphy, General Manager, Cinelease Studios – Three Ring

Policy & Political Engagement Committee Chair, Peter Stathopolous, Partner, State Tax and Entertainment Incentives Practice, Bennett Thrasher

Industry Ecosystem & Evolution Committee Chair, Randie Brooks, Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager, Entertainment Division, City National Bank

Georgia’s Brand & Industry Voice Committee Chair, Mark Parkman, COO, BlueStar Studios

Executive Committee Member at Large, Chris Clark, President and CEO, Georgia Chamber

Additional members of the Board of Directors include:

Amanda Brown, Tax Director, Warner Bros. Discovery

Matt Davis, CEO, Reel Supplies

Michael Jean, Director, State & Local Government Affairs, NBCUniversal

John Raulet, Partner, Mailing Avenue Stageworks

Brandon Reese, Vice President of State Government Affairs for the Southeast Region, Motion Picture Association

Bill Sanford, Manager, Division Operations, Cinelease

Michael Scott, Director, Community & Industry Relations, Cinespace Studios

Peter von Gal, COO, Great Point Studios

Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner, Georgia Film Office

“GSEC has been a powerful voice advocating for our state’s film industry since 2018, as Georgia grew to be a global production powerhouse fueling job opportunities across the state,” says Dicker. “I’m proud to lead our member-driven Coalition as we embark on the next era of Georgia’s film industry, working with state and industry leaders to support Georgia’s studios, businesses, and growing entertainment workforce.”

Georgia’s stable film tax incentive and investment in state-of-the-art studios, support businesses, and skilled crew base drove its rise as a global leader in film production. Though the industry faced headwinds after a year of strikes and a recalibration in content production, fiscal year 2024 saw the film industry bring $2.6 billion into Georgia’s economy and employ tens of thousands of Georgians.

“With a focused strategic plan and an expanded program of work in place for 2025, GSEC remains a year-round watchdog and advocate for the industry,” says Kelsey Moore, GSEC Executive Director. “GSEC will work tirelessly to ensure the legislative, regulatory and business environment in our state supports the growth of this industry.”